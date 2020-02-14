Breweries from around the state, including two in The Dalles, will celebrate Oregon’s craft beer scene with the 12th annual Zwickelmania Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breweries will be opening their doors to the public with tours, tastings, meet-the-brewer sessions, and free samples.
In The Dalles, Freebridge Brewing (710 E. Second St.) will offer a family-friendly event with food specials, free samples, guided brewery tours, new releases and an opportunity to meet the brewer. Sedition Brewing (208 Laughlin St.) will offer a dog- and family-friendly atmosphere, also with free samples, guided brewery tours and a chance to meet the brewer.
Other Gorge participants include:
Double Mountain Brewery and Cidery (8 4th St., Hood River); Ferment Brewing Company (403 Portway Ave., Hood River); pFriem Family Brewers (707 Portway Ave., Ste 101, Hood River); and Thunder Island Brewing Co. (515 NW Portage Road, Cascade Locks.)
Zwickelmania is named in honor of the zwickel, a screw valve that mounts on the outside of fermentation or conditioning tanks and allows brewers to sample the beer inside for quality assurance and control. Zwickelmania will serve as the highlight of Oregon Craft Beer Month, a month-long celebration that includes tap takeovers, beer festivals, panel discussions and more. Portland Metropolitan area breweries celebrate the event on Feb. 15, while breweries throughout the rest of the state take part on Feb. 22.
Thirty of the state’s breweries have also collaborated on a limited run Zwickelmania beer that will be canned and sold at participating breweries during Zwickelmania. “State of Excitement IPA” is a West Coast IPA collectively created by select Oregon brewers to celebrate the friendly and collaborative nature of the Oregon beer scene. State of Excitement IPA will be available for purchase at select breweries during Zwickelmania with proceeds benefiting the Oregon Brewers Guild, which supports breweries, suppliers, education and collaboration.
More at OregonCraftBeer.org or @OregonCraftBeer on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, hashtags #Zwickel2020 and #OCBM2020.
