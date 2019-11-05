After an embattled student body president resigns in disgrace, Mark Davenport (Taylor Beeks) figures he will cruise to victory in the special election. After all, his only opponent is nerdy Christy Martin (Ashley Clausen), who wants to eliminate football.
But when a mysterious Super PAC gives her an unlimited budget, things start to get very ugly. Davenport must either face total annihilation or accept the services of a slick professional campaign manager (Jacob Vallie).
“The Election” is timely satire on the contemporary political scene by Don Zolidis.
Show dates are Nov. 7, 8 and 9 and Nov. 14, 15 and 16; shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are adults and students $ 10, and Senior citizens and children under 12 $8. Doors open at 7 p.m., general seating in The Dalles High School Auditorium.
