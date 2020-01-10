Columbia Center for the Arts is seeking applications for their February 2020 Teen Poetry Slam.
Funded by a grant from the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation, CCC is seeking poetry submissions from teens Gorge wide who with to participate in a three-day poetry workshop and performance Feb. 22, 23 and 29, with a performance on Feb. 29.
Youth ages 14 to 18 are invited to submit poetry. Twelve poets will be selected to participate. Selected poets will win entry to our poetry workshop intensive, where they will learn to hone their craft and perform poetry for an audience.
Contest submissions may be poems of up to thirty lines on any topic. Contest deadline is Jan. 20. Selected poets will be notified Jan. 24.
The Poetry Project is committed to serving poets of all income levels and can help with transportation if a selected poet needs support.
The first place winner will receive $100 cash and publication in CGCC’s literary magazine. Second place is $75, and third place $50. All participating poets receive a $25 gift card to their local independent bookstore.
For more information on how to apply please email director@columbiaarts.org.
