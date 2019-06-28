Wyden in Grass Valley July 1
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a town hall at the Grass Valley Pavilion, 233 North Mill St., Grass Valley, Monday, July 1, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Senator Wyden’s La Grande Office at 541-962-7691 or by email at Kathleen_Cathey@wyden.senate.gov.
Walden in Cascade Locks July 3
Oregon’s second district representative, Greg Walden (R-Hood River), will hold a town hall at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, at the Port of Cascade Locks, Marine Park Pavilion Building, 395 Portage Road in Cascade Locks.
Merkley in Moro July 6
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall in Moro July 6, 10:30 a.m., in the County Court Room at the Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court St., in Moro. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
