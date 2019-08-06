A celebration of classic cars and vintage tractors is planned this weekend in The Dalles and Dufur.
The Neon Cruise kicks off festivities Friday night as classic cars cruise through downtown The Dalles from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cruise registration is at Burgerville, 118 W. Third St., from 4 to 7 p.m. The cruise and three other automotive events over the weekend are sponsored by the Mid-Columbia Car Club.
On Saturday, vintage tractors take to the streets and threshing fields in Dufur as “Vintage Dufur Days,” presented by the Dufur Historical Society in conjunction with the Dufur Chamber of Commerce, gets underway. Events begin at 6 a.m. with a country breakfast at Dufur City Park. Main street and festival grounds open at 9 a.m.; local farmers and ranchers bring out their antique farm equipment to demonstrate harvesting, threshing and more at the threshing field near the museum starting with a 10 a.m. parade. Field events continue until 2 p.m. and the museum remains open until 4 p.m. Visitors can see steam engines, horse drawn farm equipment and a tractor pull competition at the threshing field. Later that evening, at 6 p.m. as the day cools down, a hometown dinner will be held on the shady grounds of the historic Balch Hotel, featuring barbecue and music.
In The Dalles, Saturday features a classic car “Show in the Shade” from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration and the show are both at Sorosis Park, 300 E Scenic Dr., The Dalles. Judging is from noon to 2 p.m, with a “Parade of Champions” award ceremony from 3 to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, a vintage car show at Dufur City Park takes center stage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and in Dallesport the “Dallesport Drags” are underway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with local and regional drivers competing on a straight track at The Dalles Regional Airport.
