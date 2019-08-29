Over the past year, Columbia Area Transit, Mt. Adams Transportation Services and the LINK have launched new transit routes that serve The Dalles, and are holding an open house in The Dalles tonight, Aug. 29, 5 to 6 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles, Building 2, Lecture Hall.
Providers would like to share information about their services, hear comments, and answer questions. The Link will also be collecting public responses that will inform the upcoming Wasco County Coordinated Transportation Plan update.
