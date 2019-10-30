Salute to veterans Nov. 8 and Middle School
The Dalles Middle School will host its annual “Salute to Our Veterans” at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. All local veterans and their families are invited to this assembly, which is meant to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country in any branch of the U.S. military. This year’s tribute will include a recitation of John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields,” the performance of Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag,” and guest speaker Aaron Carter. Mr. Carter joined the U.S. Army just after the events of 9/11. He deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 as part of the 4th Infantry Division. His division played an integral part in the capture of Saddam Hussein and Uday. The Dalles Middle School band, combined with The Dalles High School Band, will perform “The Marches of the Armed Forces” and other selections.
Following the assembly, refreshments will be provided to veterans and their family members in attendance. Students will have an opportunity to meet and speak with the veterans to hear their stories and thank them for their service.
The U.S. Army National Guard from The Dalles Readiness Center will have a military vehicle on site for viewing and photo opportunities.
If you have questions regarding this year’s event, contact Leslie Sullivan at The Dalles Middle School; 541-506-3380 x4123 or email sullivanl@nwasco.k12.or.us.
Veterans’ Day Parade entry forms available
Entry forms for the Veterans Day Parade in The Dalles are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 404 W. 2nd St., the Veterans Services Office, 201 Federal St., and at the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum, 205 E. 2nd St in The Dalles. Forms need to be returned by Nov. 8, the Friday before the parade. The parade takes place Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. There is no entry fee. Patriotic decorations are welcome.
There will be a community potluck following the parade at the Oregon Veterans’ Home. Bring you favorite potluck food and deserts to share with all. This will be hosted by the VFW Post and Auxiliary 2471.
To kick off the parade at 11a.m., it is requested by the parade committee that churches and public buildings who have bells, sirens or chimes sound them to show honor and respect to the men and women who have put on a U.S. military uniform in service to the nation.
This Veterans’ Day our intent is to honor all veterans, both in The Dalles and the Columbia River Gorge.
The Mid Columbia Veterans’ Memorial Committee chair is Mike Knopf. Members are Gary Elkention, Vandee Mauser, Pat Lucas, Karl Vercouteren, Karen Knopf, Rod Runyon and Chris Mumford. The committee is a nonprofit.
