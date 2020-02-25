The Wasco County Board of Commissioners will consider Senate Bill 1530, or cap and trade, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the county courthouse, 511 Washington St., suite 302.

The commission will consider supporting, opposing or taking no position on the controversial legislation currently under consideration by the state legislature.

At least 24 counties have adopted resolutions opposing cap and trade, or SB1530, including the Eastern Oregon Counties Association, which includes Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla and Wallowa counties, according to the Oregon Senate Republicans office.

Options before the commission will be to support the bill, oppose it, or take no stand.