“There’s No Time Like Fair Time”
Thursday, Aug. 22
Free Family Day—The Dalles Disposal. One day only!
Gates open daily at 7 a.m.
9 a.m. — Small animal judging and showmanship begins, located in the small animal barn.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibit buildings open (Commercial building 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
7:45 a.m. — Swine judging begins with 4-H market swine.
8:45 a.m. — 4-H market lamb judging followed by breeding sheep.
9:45 a.m. — 4-H market beef, dairy and breeding beef judging begins.
11:30 a.m. — Senior picnic in the park, sponsored by GOBI, CAPECO AAA and Wasco Electric.
1 p.m. — Best cookies in Wasco County, main stage, sponsored by Wheatland Insurance.
1:15 p.m. — 4-H goat judging begins, followed by open class.
2 p.m. — Kids Day events begin by the Drew Drop Inn.
7 p.m. — Fair fundraiser, barrel racing in the horse arena.
Friday, Aug. 23
7:30 a.m. — 4-H Swine Showmanship.
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Showmanship.
9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit/Cavy/Pet Showmanship.
9:30 a.m. — 4-H Beef Showmanship, followed by dairy.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibit buildings open (Commercial building 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
11 a.m. to noon — Farmer’s Fun Day, signups at 11, starts at noon.
1 p.m. — Best cake in Wasco County, main stage.
7:30 p.m. — Rodeo and Grand Entry.
9 p.m. to midnight — Brass Tacks on the Clocktower Ale stage.
Saturday, August 24
9 a.m. — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest, swine arena.
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Exhibit buildings open (commercial building 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
10:30 a.m. — Cloverbuds poultry/rabbit/cavy pet show, small animal barn.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — OSU’s Benny Beaver.
1 p.m. — 4-H Small Animal Judging Contest.
5 p.m. — 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship.
7:30 p.m. — Rodeo and Grand Entry.
9 p.m. to midnight — Blue City Diesel on Clock Tower Ales stage
Sunday, August 25
6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m — Free breakfast, sponsored by Safeway.
8:30 a.m. — Religious services on the family stage.
9:15 a.m. — Special awards announced.
9:30 a.m. — Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Exhibit buildings open
1 p.m. — Demolition Derby at the arena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.