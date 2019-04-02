Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
APRIL
MAGNETIC POETRY: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library in the Teen Lounge.
Wednesday, April 3
ONLINE PREDATORS: YouthThink presents “Citizens Against Predators” 6 to 8 p.m. at The Dalles High School. Educate yourself on child trafficking and exploitation, and help bring real solutions, as you protect your child from online predators.
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
UGANDAN CHOIR: Performance by the Ugandan Kids Choir, 6:30 p.m. at Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. The choir is a project of Childcare Worldwide, a faith-based organization dedicated to “empowering children in the developing world,” and features traditional African songs, musical instruments and dancing.
POETRY JOURNAL: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m., in the Teen Lounge. Celebrate your inner poet by creating a one-of-a-kind journal.
Friday, April 5
POWER BREAKFAST: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce’s 7 a.m. Power Breakfast features “Work Opportunity Tax Credit for Oregon Businesses,” presented by Loren Petersen, program analyst with Work Opportunity Tax Credit for Oregon Businesses. RSVP: 541-296-2231 or info@thedalleschamber.com. for more details.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, April 6
ESPORTS CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, Saturdays at 3 p.m. The club has been cancelled for April 20.
COMEDY SHOW: The “Comedy Machine” show from Los Angeles featuring Andy Kern, Steven Briggs and Joanie Quinn, Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
SPRING SHOW: The Wanderers Car Club will host a “Spring kick-off car show” downtown The Dalles on Federal Street Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration 9 to 11 a.m. Show will feature silent auction, music, custom trophies and prizes. Classes include best Japanese, European, classic, Honda/Acura, American muscle, club and host car, plus best of show. Information at Facebook, Wanderers Car Club.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast. 7 to 10 a.m. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
GIRL RISING: A movie screening of “Girl Rising” is 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Academy. All proceeds from the event benefit “Give Her a Future,” an initiative working to provide schools for refugee girls in Uganda.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Monday, April 8
LYNN TREFZGER: Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association presents ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger, 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School. Lynn has been giving life to a trunk full of comic characters, including a lovable camel, a grumpy old man, and a feisty little girl, for more than 30 years with her vocal illusion work, sometimes bringing audience members into the action.
TANGO LESSONS: Tango weekly lessons begin at the White Salmon Grange on Monday’s at 1085 Main Street in White Salmon, WA. Lessons for beginners start at 7 p.m. intermediate instruction starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
Tuesday, April 9
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Public is welcome.
MEDICARE CLASS: Columbia Gorge Community College will present two free Medicare 101 classes. The morning class will be at the Hood River campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 541 308-8211 to register. The afternoon class will be at The Dalles Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 541 506-6011 to register. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows. For more information, call the SHIBA coordinator at 541 288-8341.
FREE TOAST: Community French toast supper and open house 5 to 7 p.m. at Columbia Lutheran School, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Join us for French toast made with specialty breads, plus sausage and all the trimmings. Tour the school and chat with teachers and school families.
CODING CLUB: Every Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. This drop-in program requires no experience and is aimed at ages 8 through 18.
Wednesday, April 10
TANGO LESSONS: Learn to Tango in The Gorge. Tango dance lessons are offered weekly in The Dalles on Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Uppercut Barber Shop 300 E 3rd Street (they will resume at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church April 17th). For more information follow us on Facebook at “Gorge Tango” and Gorgedance.com.
Thursday, April 11
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Jeremy Thompson, ODFW Biologist, on wildlife management of elk herds in the national forest. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, April 12
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
SEED BOMBS: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Lounge. Make a flower seed bomb.
Saturday, April 13
ESPORTS CLUB: Teen program at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, Saturdays at 3 p.m. The club has been cancelled for April 20.
TRIBUTE BAND: ZZ Top Tribute Band at the Granada Theatre, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
