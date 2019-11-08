Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
November
Sunday, November 10
FALL AUCTION: At 3339 E. 13th St., The Dalles, from 2 to 4 p.m. Hand crafts, baked goods, produce, preserves. Items will be ready to view at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will go towards finishing The Dalles Seventh-day Adventist Church on the corner of Columbia View Drive and Veteran’s Way.
Monday, November 11
VETERANS DAY: Veterans Day parade in The Dalles begins at 11 a.m. Potluck at the Oregon Veterans Home to follow.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanians help with Veterans’ Day parade line-up, 6th and Webber St, 10 a.m. (Parade starts at 11 a.m.) For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Tuesday, November 12
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, November 13
OPEN ENROLLMENT: 4-H open house & enrollment night at the Sherman Fairgrounds in Moro begins at 6 p.m. A light dinner will be served. Kids and families can meet club leaders, and get their enrollment forms done, and pay the $30 fee. Clubs include beef, sheep, swine, goat, poultry, horse, small animals, cooking, outdoor cooking/food preservation, photography, sewing, theatre arts, hiking/biking, shooting sports, and leadership/camp counseling.
Thursday, November 14
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: John Nelson, chair of North Wasco School Board, on the superintendent search process. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Saturday, Nov. 16
DINNER DANCE: 8th Annual Max Nogle dinner, auction and dance, 5 p.m. Dinner, auction and dance will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go toward continuing improvements to the pavilion. Come and enjoy an evening of good food, fun, and get a look at the upgraded kitchen.
Monday, November 18
SEWING CLUB: A sewing club meets 6 p.m. every Monday at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, to work on a project. In the upstairs maker space.
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, November 19
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Lisa Farquharson, President/CEO of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Saturday, November 23
FALL FESTIVAL: Condon’s Fall Festival at the Condon Elks Lodge and Veterans Memorial Hall and all Historic Main Street businesses.
