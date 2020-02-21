Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
February
Saturday, February 22
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 10 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Restorative and Yoga Nidra. Free.
MARDI GRAS: Main Street Mardi Gras, 5:30 p.m. at the Old Chronicle Building, 315 Federal St. Ticketed event, call The Dalles Main Street Office; 541-370-2849.
HISTORY FORUM: The original telegraph system in the Gorge is the topic of the fourth Regional History forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. Presenters Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis live east of Troutdale. They have been finding traces of the original telegraph system that ascended from the Sandy River and continued east to The Dalles following an old Indian trail and will give a presentation titled “Finding the Wire Trail: Early Instant Communication in the Gorge.” Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles. Admission is free, cookies and coffee will be served. The final history forum is Saturday, Feb. 29.
SATURDAY BINGO: Saturday night bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Feb. 1st. Plus, an additional $750 payout for a blackout in 53 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10. Doors open 4 p.m. Games start 6 p.m. Players must be at least eight years old, and 8-18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
Wednesday, February 26
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Vinyasa flow. Free.
Thursday, February 27
GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS: Governmental affairs, 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Open to public.
CODE CLUB: If you are a girl who enjoys creating digital art with a purpose the new Girls Who Code Club at TDMS is for you. The free club meets every Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 am at TDMS. In Girls Who Code, students work together to learn about computer coding and solve a real world problem. To register call 541-296-5494 or email lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
Thursday, February 27
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meeting noon at Spooky’s this week’s event is a club business meeting.
