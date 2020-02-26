Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
February
Wednesday, February 26
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Vinyasa flow. Free.
Thursday, February 27
GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS: Governmental affairs, 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Open to public.
CODE CLUB: If you are a girl who enjoys creating digital art with a purpose the new Girls Who Code Club at TDMS is for you. The free club meets every Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 am at TDMS. In Girls Who Code, students work together to learn about computer coding and solve a real world problem. To register call 541-296-5494 or email lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
Thursday, February 27
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: is a club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, February 28
PRESCHOOL YOGA: Preschool Yoga, 10 to 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
TEEN POWER: Teen Knowledge is Power Trivia Game, 4-5:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Saturday, February 29
HISTORY FORUM: Notable visitors are the topic of the final Regional History forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. The Dalles journalist Rodger Nichols is also a historian and a member of the Original Courthouse board. He will share stories about notable folks who have come to town in the past 215, as well as some homegrown notables, in a presentation titled “Famous Visitors: Guess Who Came to Dinner?” Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles. Admission is free, cookies and coffee will be served.
SATURDAY BINGO: Saturday night bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, on Feb. 1st. Plus, an additional $750 payout for a blackout in 53 numbers or less on the final game. Minimum buy-in is $10. Doors open 4 p.m. Games start 6 p.m. Players must be eight years old, 8-18 years must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
March
Monday, March 2
CODE CLUB: If you are a girl who enjoys creating digital art with a purpose the new Girls Who Code Club at TDMS is for you. The free club meets every Wednesday from 8 to 9:30 am at TDMS. In Girls Who Code, students work together to learn about computer coding and solve a real world problem. To register call 541-296-5494 or email lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
TEEN TECH: An Arduino microcontroller uses open-source hardware and software to create digital devices and interactive objects that can sense and interact digitally and physically. There is a large community have programmers who have shared their Arduino creations online for everyone to use. So come learn how to program and use these amazing little motherboards. By registration only, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Tuesday, March 3
BACKYARD GARDENING: Learn Backyard gardening and farming for food, fun, by registration at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Classes are 6:15 p.m. March 3,10,17 and 28.
SENIOR LUNCH: Senior lunch at the Lyle Lions Community Center on the corner of Hwy 14 and 5th . Doors open early, lunch served at 12 noon. Sixty and over suggested donation $3.50, all others $6.50. Everyone welcome.
LYLE LIONS: Lyle Lions Club Meeting at the Lyle Lions Community Center on the corner of 5th and Hwy 14. Potluck 6 p.m. Meeting 6:30. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, March 4
TEEN TECH: Egg Drop Challenge 3:30-5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Want to make a mess in the library? We will be having a challenge to create a device or mechanism that will protect an egg falling off the mezzanine to the library floor. We will drop the eggs until there is only one left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.