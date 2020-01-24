What’s happening
January
Saturday, January 25
FAMILY MOVIE: YouthThink free family movie at Columbia Cinema, 10 a.m., doors open 9:15 a.m. Doors close at 10:10 a.m., or earlier if the maximum of 400 people has already arrived. YouthThink volunteers will be collecting free-will donations for the local food bank and Back Pack program.
COSPLAY: Cosplay Club meets 3 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Tuesday, January 28
FARM SERVICE: Wasco and Sherman County Farm Service Agency will host an informational meeting for the current CRP and ARCPLC programs 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Sherman County Fairgrounds pavilion, 66147 Lone Rock Rd. in Moro.
COFFEE CONNECTIONS: Coffee Connections, 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1001 W. 6th St., The Dalles.
YARNSPIRATION: Finish up those half-finished projects in your closet. Free, noon to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Fellowship Hall, 623 E. Third St., The Dalles.
Wednesday, January 29
TEEN PLAY: Teen open console play, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Thursday, January 30
FARM SERVICE: Wasco and Sherman County Farm Service Agency offices will host an informational meetings for the current CRP and ARCPLC programs 10 a.m. at We 3 Coffee & Deli, 576 NE 5th St. in Dufur.
DIVERSITY TRAINING: Diversity training 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites in Hood River. RSVP to maryellen@hoodriver.org maximum 20 people. Free for members, $75 non members.
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS: Government affairs 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. 6th St., The Dalles. Open to the public.
TEEN JEWELRY: Teen mini book jewelry, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. You can leave it as a tiny book or make them into jewelry pieces.
RECYCLED ARTS: Adult recycled arts with Marwan Hahlé, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Friday, January 31
PRESCHOOL YOGA: Preschool Yoga, 10 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
TEEN PINATA: Teen Piñata craft, 3 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Join us for a group project and come back on Valentine’s Day to bust it open.
