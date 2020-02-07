Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
February
Saturday, February 8
SPEECH CONTEST: The Dalles Toastmasters Club is holding a speech contest 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free. Come witness the challenge and fun of public speaking.
SHOPPING BAZAAR: It’s All About You Shopping Bazaar 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles Lodge.
ROLLER DERBY: Double header, 5 to 8 p.m. Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E Scenic Dr, The Dalles, ticketed event.
FREE MOVIES: YouthThink free family movie, Columbia Cinema, doors open 9:15 a.m. and close 10:10 a.m. or when maximum reached. Free, food donations collected.
CRAFTS: Cuentos y Crafts 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
VALENTINE CARDS: Valentine’s Day Card Making, 2 to 3 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
COSPLAY: Cosplay Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Monday, February 10
VFW MEETING: VFW Post 2471 Willard Anderson Post meeting, 6 p.m. at Oregon Veteran’s Home, 700 Veterans Drive, The Dalles. Free.
LOTERIA: Teen Loteria, 4 to 5 p.m., at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Tuesday, February 11
LASER POSTCARDS: Valentine Laser Postcards, 3:30 to 8 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Registration required; 541-296-2815. Free.
YARN: Yarnspiration, noon to 2 p.m. at Salvation Army Fellowship Hall, 623 E. 3rd St., The Dalles. Free.
Wednesday, February 12
LASER POSTCARDS: Valentine Laser Postcards, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Registration required; 541-296-2815.
Thursday, February 13
HISTORY HOURS: History After Hours with the Wasco County Historical Society is 5 to 7 p.m. at the historic St. Paul’s Chapel, 601 Union St., The Dalles. The event, in its seventh year, is intended to be an informal way for people who are on the various boards and committees of historical organizations in The Dalles and Wasco County to get to know each other and give an update on their activities and future plans. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cake to celebrate Oregon’s birthday.
GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS: Governmental affairs, 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Open to public.
NAIL POLISH: Teen Nail Polish Art, 4 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
Friday, February 14
PRESCHOOL YOGA: Preschool Yoga, 10 to 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Saturday, February 15
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 10 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Heart and hip openers. Free.
HISTORY FORUM: The army camp in Rufus is the topic of the third Regional History forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. Presenter Cal McDermid is director of the Fort Dalles Museum and a Sherman County native. He explores the unique settlement in Old Wasco and later Sherman County, and the role of Camp Rufus in developing technology for bridging the Rhine in a presentation titled “Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II.” Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles. Admission is free, cookies and coffee will be served. Additional forums are Feb. 22 and 29.
FAMILY MOVIE: YouthThink free family movie at Columbia Cinema, 10 a.m., doors open 9:15 a.m. Doors close at 10:10 a.m. or earlier if the maximum of 400 people has already arrived. YouthThink volunteers will be collecting free-will donations for the local food bank and Back Pack program. Donations not required for entrance.
OPEN CONSULE: Open Consule Play, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Monday, February 17
ON AIR: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce on the Air. Chamber chat on all sorts of topics. 8:35 AM: KIHR; 10:10 AM KODL.
