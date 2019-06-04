Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
JUNE
Thursday, June 6
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meeting noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Jay Waterbury, Special Reserve Deputy for Wasco County. Information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
REPUBLICAN SOCIAL: The Wasco County Republican Central Committee will hold a social 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. 2nd. St., The Dalles. Come meet up with fellow Republicans for an informal meet and visit mixer. Refreshments, finger foods and sweets provided—you can order dinner as well. This is an off election year so a good time to talk about what’s ahead in 2020 for the county, state and nation. Join us to meet and network with fellow Republicans.
Friday, June 7
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, June 8
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
BBQ PARTY: Know Your Neighbor BBQ and City Celebration, with The Dalles/Wasco County Neighborhood Watch, noon to 3 p.m. at Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “That Kind of Mother,” by Rumaan Alam. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Thursday, June 13
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Kris Boler, manager for Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, June 14
RELAY EVENT: June 14 - Clock Tower Ales, 7 to 9 p.m. Check out Relay For Life Mid Columbia on Facebook.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Weekend, June 15-16
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
SPRING CONCERT: Cascade Singers’ spring concert, “Compositori Femminili: A Global Celebration of Female Composers,” Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th St., The Dalles. The concert features women’s contributions to the musical scene, from Hildegard of Bing-en in the Middle Ages to contemporary composers and arrangers. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
Thursday, June 20
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Scott Stephenson, executive director of The Dalles Art Association. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, June 21
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, June 22
FUND RUN: Fund Run at Wahtonka Community School, registration opens at 8:30 a.m., event starts at 9:15 a.m. Relay for Life event begins at 11 a.m. Check out Relay For Life Mid Columbia on Facebook.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Tierra de Lobos Winery, 5 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, June 28
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, June 29
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
BENEFIT CONCERT: Gospel music concert featuring vocal groups, Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor along with sololists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flautist Joni Drake, and a surprise special instrumental and vocal artist, will be held 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark. Admission is free, donations welcome to benefit the new SDA Church project located in Columbia Hills just below the Veteran’s Home. Construction tour following the concert. Refreshments provided. For more information contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
JULY
Saturday, July 13
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
Sunday, July 14
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “A River Lost: The Life and Death of the Columbia,” by Blaine Harden. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Saturday, July 20
WAHTONKA REUNION: Wahtonka All Class Reunion at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Cost $50 if paid by June 25. Contact Charla Fraley at 541-340-1359.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
