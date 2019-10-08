Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
OCTOBER
Wednesday, October 9
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) at 6 p.m.
MEDICARE 101: Medicare comes with decisions and deadlines. Learn more about them at a free, two-hour class at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) in The Dalles and Hood River. Registration preferred but not mandatory. The Dalles class is 9 to 11 a.m., Building 3, Room 101; 541-506-6011 option 2. The Hood River class is 1 to 3 p.m., CGCC Indian Creek Campus, Room 102; 541-308-8211. For more information about the classes or Medicare in general, call the SHIBA Medicare counseling coordinator at 541-288-8341.
Thursday, October 10
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Chief Bob Palmer from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, October 11
BIG READ: Hora de Cuentos, The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) (722 Court St.), 10:30 a.m. Bystander intervention workshop at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, at 12 p.m. Immigration Counseling Services Presentation at Hood River County Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Judge Torres free theater performance, Wy’East Middle School at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
PUBLIC ART: Celebrate art, culture and community at “Culture, Integration and Public Art: The Role of Public Art in Society,” a presentation by Hector Hernández at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center (5000 Discovery Drive) in The Dalles. Dinner ($18) begins at 6 p.m. and the bi-lingual presentation ($5) at 7 p.m. Reservations required by Oct. 9, call 541-296-8600 x 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
BIG READ: Las Aventuras de Medio Pollito, Columbia Center for the Arts, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet noon at Grace Su’s China Gorge Restaurant in Hood River. All persons interested in education from Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties are invited. Special guest will be OREA State Co-President Lona Odom. For reservations call 541-478-3429.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
GORGE HAPPINESS: Across the political divide, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at North Shore Café (166 E Jewett Blvd) in White Salmon. What do conservatives and liberals have in common? This workshop looks at the differences and how to value them. www.heidiventure.com.
Wednesday, October 16
BIG READ: The movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.), 6 p.m.
GORGE HAPPINESS: Culture of appreciation, at The Dalles Art Center (220- E. 4th St.), 6 to 7:30 p.m. Experiential training designed to help supervisors, managers and human resource professionals learn how to give effective appreciation. www.heidiventure.com.
Thursday, October 17
AUTHOR READING: Magaret Chula will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Chula has published eight collections. She lived in Japan for 12 years and is the author of “What Remains: Japanese Americans in Internment Camps.” She performs a one-woman show about Japanese women poets, and teaches workshops at universities and Zen centers. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
BIG READ: Book discussion, The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) (722 Court St.), 6:30 p.m. Conozco sus Derechos, Mid Valley Elementary, Hood River, 6 p.m.
BLUE ZONES: Moai launch potluck at One Community Health (1040 Webber St.), The Dalles, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Find your group and bring a healthy potluck item.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The group’s goal is to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (not at Spooky’s) Apple Squeeze with Builders’ Club at Ft. Dalles Museum, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, October 18
BIG READ: Hora de Cuentos, Parkdale Library, 10:30 a.m.
VET PARADE: Planning meeting for Veterans Day parade, 2 p.m. at Community Meals, 315 W. 3rd St. Input welcome. Call 541-300-0306 for information.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 19
BIG READ: La Ratoncita Presemida, Columbia Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Folklórico, Hood River County Library, 10:30 a.m. and Wahtonka Community School, The Dalles, at 3 p.m.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Monday, October 21
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, October 22
BLUE ZONES: Purpose workshop at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center (1112 W 9th St.) in The Dalles, 6 to 8 p.m. People with purpose tend to live longer, happier and more productive lives. Join us for this session to pause, reflect and identify your strengths.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.
Thursday, October 24
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at Columbia Gorge Community College, 6 p.m. Español.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome.
This week’s events include: (no noon meeting) Annual installation dinner at Faith Lutheran Church, 6 pm. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, October 25
BIG READ: Hora De Cuentos, Parkdale Library, 10:30 a.m.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 26
BIG READ: Hora de Cuentos, The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.), 10:30 a.m., Samuel Becerra-Calavera Catrina painting and Conozco sus Derechos, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29
BLUE ZONES: Purpose workshop...now what? At The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library (722 Court St.) in The Dalles, 6 to 7:30 p.m. A follow-up to the purpose workshop to help determine your next steps and also how you may be able to support others with theirs.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, October 31
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.), 6 p.m.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
NOVEMBER
Friday, November 1
50TH ANNIVERSARY: Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will be hosting the 2019 Gorge Economic Symposium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. The annual, half-day event shares economic and employment trends at the regional and county level. The 5th anniversary of MCEDD will also be celebrated.
Saturday, November 2
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast and Early Christmas Food Box Project Donations (monetary & nonperishable food items) from 7 to 10 a.m. Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome. Donations can also be sent to: Lyle Lions P.O. Box 383 Lyle, WA 98635 earmarked: “Christmas Food Box Project.”
Monday, November 4
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesady, November 5
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.
Tuesday, November 12
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 16
DINNER DANCE: 8th Annual Max Nogle dinner, auction and dance, 5 p.m. Dinner, auction and dance will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go toward continuing improvements to the pavilion. Come and enjoy an evening of good food, fun, and get a look at the upgraded kitchen.
Monday, November 18
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, November 19
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
Tuesday, November 26
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec. 19
AUTHOR READING: Rene Denfeld will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With too many awards to mention, Denfeld, a private death-row investigator and foster mom from Portland, is the author of The Enchanted (winner of numerous awards) and The Child Finder, and her latest, The Butterfly Girl, which Margaret Atwood proclaims is a heartbreaking yet hopeful novel. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
