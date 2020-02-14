What’s happening
Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
February
Saturday, February 15
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 10 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Heart and hip openers. Free.
HISTORY FORUM: The army camp in Rufus is the topic of the third Regional History forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. Presenter Cal McDermid is director of the Fort Dalles Museum and a Sherman County native. He explores the unique settlement in Old Wasco and later Sherman County, and the role of Camp Rufus in developing technology for bridging the Rhine in a presentation titled “Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II.” Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles. Admission is free, cookies and coffee will be served. Additional forums are Feb. 22 and 29.
FAMILY MOVIE: YouthThink free family movie at Columbia Cinema, 10 a.m., doors open 9:15 a.m. Doors close at 10:10 a.m. or earlier if the maximum of 400 people has already arrived. YouthThink volunteers will be collecting free-will donations for the local food bank and Back Pack program. Donations not required for entrance.
OPEN CONSOLE: Open Console Play, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Monday, February 17
ON AIR: The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce on the Air. Chamber chat on all sorts of topics. 8:35 a.m KIHR; 10:10 a.m. KODL.
AGLOW: The Dalles Aglow Lighthouse Meeting, 6 to 9 p.m., no host dinner with reservation, open meeting 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, February 18
YARNSPIRATION: Finish up those half-finished projects in your closet. Bring your yarn and knitting needles/crochet hooks, or other projects and a sack lunch. All ladies are welcome. Free, noon to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Fellowship Hall, 623 E. Third St., The Dalles.
RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet noon at the Kobe Asian Cuisine (next to Rite Aid) in The Dalles. The program will be presented by Don Warren, president of Main Street The Dalles. Inquiries may be directed to Unit 20 President Sue Hukari, 541-386-1516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.