What’s happening
Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
February
Wednesday, February 5
ADULT YOGA: Adult Yoga, 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Yoga for beginners, gentle flow.
LASER POSTCARDS: Valentine Laser Postcards, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Registration required; 541-296-2815.
GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS: Governmental affairs, 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. Sixth St., The Dalles. Open to public.
Thursday, February 6
FIGURE PAINTING: Dungeons and Dragons Figurine Painting, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
Friday, February 7
LASER POSTCARDS: Valentine Laser Postcards, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Registration required; 541-296-2815. Free.
PRESCHOOL YOGA: Preschool Yoga, 10 to 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
CREPE MAKING: Teen Crepe Making, 4 to 5 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free.
RESTAURANT RAFFLE: Meal-A-Month raffle drawing party 5 to 7 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Free to raffle ticket holders, need not be present to win.
Saturday, February 8
SPEECH CONTEST: The Dalles Toastmasters Club is holding a speech contest 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Free. Come witness the challenge and fun of public speaking.
HISTORY FORUM: The Women of Sorosis is the topic of the second Regional History forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse. Presenter Denise Dietrich Bokum is retired from healthcare management and volunteers at Fort Dalles Museum. She will share the far-reaching contributions of women leaders in The Dalles who gave Sorosis Park its name and founded the museum in a presentation titled “The Women of Sorosis: Social ‘Influencers’ of Their Day.” Program begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles. Admission is free, cookies and coffee will be served. Additional forums are Feb. 15, 22 and 29.
SHOPPING BAZAAR: It’s All About You Shopping Bazaar 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles Lodge.
ROLLER DERBY: Double header, 5 to 8 p.m. Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E Scenic Dr, The Dalles, ticketed event.
FREE MOVIES: YouthThink free family movie, Columbia Cinema, doors open 9:15 a.m. and close 10:10 a.m. or when maximum reached. Free, food donations collected.
