MAY
Wednesday, May 8
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 8 meeting is Mayor Rich Mays.
TODDLER STORYTIME: Baby & Toddler Storytime at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, for children ages 0 months to 3 years, is held Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30, with Wednesdays concentrating more on babies. The 20- to 25-minute storytime features songs, fingerplays, a story, and a lap bounce or two. Adult participation required.
ANIMANGA CLUB: The Animanga Club is held the second Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in manga and anime is welcome to attend. This program takes place in the Teen Lounge and is open to all ages; contact the library if you have any questions.
Thursday, May 9
NUNSENSE MEGA-MUSICAL: “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,” a “musical comedy” presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit The Next Door, Inc. (Hood River and Wasco counties.)
PRIDE BOOK CLUB: Open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature; meets the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., in The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Anyone who has questions, suggestions or who would like to sign up should call 541-296-2815 and ask for Barbara.
Friday, May 10
DALLES RHYTHM: “The Rhythm of the Dalles,” or “Ritmos de The Dalles,” is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Chenowith Elementary. Designed to “share our similarities, celebrate our differences,” event features food, music, art, dance, face painting, books, tacos, drawing and a free flower for every mother. The Ballet Papalotl will teach how to dance traditional Hispanic/Latin dances, with music by Freddy y sus telcados. Brought with support from SD 21, Columbia Gorge ESD, The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, and Arts in Education of the Gorge.
AIRMAIL BEACONS: The “History of the Airmail Beacons of the Columbia River Gorge” presented by Susan Buce at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive. Dinner is at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 7 p.m. Call 541-296-8600 x 201 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org to purchase tickets online by May 8. During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots relied on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for children ages 3 years and up is held Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project.
LIBRARY EVENT: A fun program for elementary-age children takes place 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. May 10 is creating a silk flower bouquet for Mother’s Day.
Saturday, May 11
SPANISH STORYTIME: Held at 10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, led by local Spanish-speaking patrons and volunteers.
LASER CRAFTING: Create a laser-engraved bamboo cutting board as a Mother’s Day gift and learn the process of using a laser cutter at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Event is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required. Time slots available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WARHAMMER CLUB: The Warhammer Teen Club meets 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month in the teen lounge at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Miniatures have been provided by a sponsor. The club is led by a local teen volunteer, with the help of library staff and adult volunteers from the community. For ages 12-18; snacks will be provided.
MOSIER MADE: 11th annual Made in Mosier benefit auction, “A sense of place,” from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Dinner, drinks, music and live and silent auctions. Over 21 event. Tickets available at Mosier Community School, or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4071101. Information at www.madeformosier.com.
Tuesday, May 14
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Public is always invited.
Wednesday, May 15
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 15 meeting is Police Chief Patrick Ashmore (The Dalles City Police.)
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: The Non-Fiction Book Club usually meets on the third Wednesday of the month. This month’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Thursday, May 16
BOOK GROUP: The Third Thursday Book Group meets in the main part of The Dalles-Wasco County Pubic Library on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 in the main part of the library. Copies of the book to be discussed are available at the library.
Friday, May 17
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for children ages 3 years and up is held Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project.
TEA CLUB: Tea lovers, there is now a club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library just for you! They meet 4 p.m. on the third Friday of the month. This month’s meeting is in the new book section; tea will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own favorites. If you have any questions, contact Ashley at the library, 541-296-2815 or alauterbach@ci.the-dalles.or.us.
LIBRARY EVENT: A fun program for elementary-age children takes place 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. May 17 is the Engineering portion of STEM, including Legos and a marble maze.
Saturday, May 18
Sunday, May 19
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “Catch-22,” by Joseph Heller. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Monday, May 20
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and Meeting at 6:30 pm. Public is welcome.
BOOK DISCUSSION: Community book discussion of “Memory’s Last Breath,” by Gerda Saunders, at 6 p.m. in The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meeting room.
Tuesday, May 21
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. & Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
LIBRARY MEETING: Library Board meeting, 4 p.m., at the Southern Wasco County Library in Maupin. Anyone with concerns they would like shared with the board should contact Jeff Wavrunek at 541-296-2815.
Wednesday, May 22
DEMENTIA EDUCATION: Educational session on dementia led by Britta Wilson, MA in Gerontology and is program coordinator for Volunteers in Action at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library meeting room. Contact the library at 541-296-2815 to reserve your seat.
Thursday, May 23
MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: The Mystery/Crime Book Group meets 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of most months. Copies of the book to be discussed are available at the library. Light refreshments will be served.
