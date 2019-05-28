Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MAY
Wednesday, May 29
TODDLER STORYTIME: Baby & Toddler Storytime at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, for children ages 0 months to 3 years, is held Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., with Wednesdays concentrating more on babies. The 20- to 25-minute storytime features songs, fingerplays, a story, and a lap bounce or two. Adult participation required.
Thursday, May 30
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Nancy Paul from The Next Door on the First Book/Wasco County literacy effort for ages birth to 18 years. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, May 31
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for children ages 3 years and up is held Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project.
LIBRARY EVENT: A fun program for elementary-age children takes place 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. May 30 is the last Fun Friday until October and offers a choice of activities.
JUNE
Saturday, June 1
FRENCH HOUSE: The Wasco County Historical Society presents the first of six programs in their summer series 11 a.m., at the historic French House, 515 Liberty Street, The Dalles. The building now houses the Sweetheart Bake Shop. History of the building will be presented by Cal McDermid and the present owner, Jason Blevins. Call 541-478-3429, seating is limited.
RAINY DAY RUN: The Columbia Gorge Education Service District’s Early Intervention and Early Childhood Special Education program is holding their annual Rainy Day Fund Run; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 3k, 5k, 10k walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Registration forms are available at www.cgesd.k12.or.us. Contact Cindy Johnson, 541-296-1478, with questions.
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
ABC HOMEBUYING: Learn about the entire process of purchasing a home, including down payment assistance and the Oregon Bond program. Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation and the Columbia Gorge Community College are sponsoring the "ABC's of Homebuying" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Campus of the Columbia Gorge Community College. Class is $30. Call 541-506-6011 to register.
Sunday, June 9
BBQ PARTY: Know Your Neighbor BBQ and City Celebration, with The Dalles/Wasco County Neighborhood Watch, noon to 3 p.m. at Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “That Kind of Mother,” by Rumaan Alam. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Friday, June 14
RELAY EVENT: June 14 - Clock Tower Ales, 7 to 9 p.m. Check out Relay For Life Mid Columbia on Facebook
Weekend, June 15-16
Cascade Singers’ spring concert, “Compositori Femminili: A Global Celebration of Female Composers,” Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th St., The Dalles. The concert features women’s contributions to the musical scene, from Hildegard of Bing-en in the Middle Ages to contemporary composers and arrangers. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, June 22
FUND RUN: Fund Run at Wahtonka Community School, registration opens at 8:30 a.m., event starts at 9:15 a.m. Relay for Life event begins at 11 a.m. Check out Relay For Life Mid Columbia on Facebook.
JULY
Sunday, July 14
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “A River Lost: The Life and Death of the Columbia,” by Blaine Harden. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Saturday, July 20
WAHTONKA REUNION: Wahtonka All Class Reunion at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Cost $50 if paid by June 25. Contact Charla Fraley at 541-340-1359.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
