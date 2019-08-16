Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ongoing June-Aug.
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning 541-296-5195 or OSU 541-296-5494.
AUGUST
Saturday, August 17
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.)
SOLAR VIEWING: Bob Yoesle will present a free solar viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Thursday, August 22
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Superintendent Candy Armstrong will give a D-21 update. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
COMMUNITY MAKES: A ‘Community Makes’ event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the free family day at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley. Local makers will be showing their innovations, creations and handmade projects. A few of the booths will include a hands-on project that kids can complete and take home. To register as a maker, visit www.gorgestem.org/community-makes. For more information, contact: Lu Seapy at 541-296-5494 or via email at lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.