Ongoing
COMMUNITY STUDY: A Community Bible Study class, “The Red Sea to the Jordan River,” for women and children from all cities in the Gorge, will meet at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Class begins Thursday, Sept. 12, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m., and continue for 30 weeks. For more information email jreed1513@gmail.com.
September
Saturday, September 7
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 8
CASCADE SINGERS: Community choir is beginning its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale, Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For further information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Thursday, September 12
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Scott Stephenson, director of The Dalles Art Center. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, September 13
HOPE: “Stories of Hope, The Dalles” with The Next Door, 8 to 9 a.m. at Four Seasons Catering, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Complimentary breakfast and inspiring stories of hope. For information or to reserve seats, call 541-436-0304 or email justinez@nextdoorinc.org.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 14
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
IOOF CEMETERY: Craig Hector, sexton of the IOOF Cemetery in The Dalles, will be sharing photos and stories of the IOOF organization and its unique history and values 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Hector will also be sharing some “cemetery tales” from our local IOOF cemeteries. A $1 donation to cover room rental appreciated.
Sunday, September 15
CASCADE SINGERS: Community choir is beginning its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale, Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For more information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Monday, September 16
PROTECTIVE TRAINING: Stewards of Children training from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Next Door, 1113 Kelly Avenue. This free, nationally-recognized 2.5-hour training focuses on the prevention of child sexual abuse using five steps. Childcare and dinner are provided. For information or to register, call or text Liliana at 541-490-4359.
Thursday, September 19
AUTHOR READING: Robin Cody will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Cody is the author of the book Ricochet River which was made into a movie and Voyage of a Summer Sun, also an award-winning book. Two scenes from his books take place in The Dalles. His reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Todd Carpenter from Last Stop Saloon. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, September 20
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 21
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 25
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” RSVP by Sept. 25 to Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
Thursday, September 26
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, September 27
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 28
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m.
