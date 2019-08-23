Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ongoing June-Aug.
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning at 541-296-5195 or OSU at 541-296-5494.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our homebound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application, or stop by our office in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles.
AUGUST
Saturday, August 24
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
FAIRBANKS HISTORY: Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to join them 11 a.m. at the 1850 Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles, to hear of “Fairbanks,” a 1905 Great Southern Railroad Station between Celilo Village and Petersburg east of The Dalles. Free presentation by local historians Bill Johnson and Phil Kaser. Lawn chairs are welcome and refreshments will be available.
Thursday, August 29
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include Rep. Daniel Bonham, who will give an overview of the recent legislative session. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org
Friday, August 30
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 31
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
September
Thursday, Sept. 5
STEAK FEED: The Dalles Kiwanis Club hosts its 64th annual Steak Feed from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. The Steak Feed is the club’s major fund-raiser, supporting community projects serving children and youth. Adult meals include an eight-ounce sirloin steak, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink. Free meal for children 12 and under features a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream. There will be activities for children and musical entertainment featuring the Dufur Boys. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased at the Habitat ReStore, 1001 W. 6th St., The Dalles. Tickets may also be purchased in the park Sept. 5.
Friday, Sept. 6
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, Sept.7
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
HOPE: “Stories of Hope, The Dalles”, with The Next Door, 8 to 9 a.m. at Four Seasons Catering, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Complimentary breakfast and inspiring stories of hope. For information or to reserve seats, call 541-436-0304 or email justinez@nextdoorinc.org.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 14
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
AUTHOR READING: Robin Cody will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Cody is the author of the book Ricochet River which was made into a movie and Voyage of a Summer Sun, also an award-winning book. Two scenes from his books take place in The Dalles. His reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
Friday, September 20
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 21
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
Wednesday, September 25
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” RSVP by Sept. 25 to Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
Friday, September 27
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, September 28
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
OCTOBER
Tuesday, October 1
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” For more information contact Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
Friday, October 4
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 5
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, October 11
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 17
AUTHOR READING: Magaret Chula will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Chula has published eight collections. She lived in Japan for 12 years and is the author of What Remains: Japanese Americans in Internment Camps. She performs a one-woman show about Japanese women poets, and teaches workshops at universities and Zen centers. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
Friday, October 18
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 19
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, October 25
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 26
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
NOVEMBER
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec.19
AUTHOR READING: Rene Denfeld will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With too many awards to mention, Denfeld, a private death-row investigator and foster mom from Portland, is the author of The Enchanted (winner of numerous awards) and The Child Finder, and her latest, The Butterfly Girl, which Margaret Atwood proclaims is a heartbreaking yet hopeful novel. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
