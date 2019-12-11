Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. They deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
DECEMBER
Wednesday, December 11
BABY STORYTIME: Storytime for ages 0 to 18 months at 10:30 a.m. Must have an adult lap to sit on. This 20 minute program is full of fingerplays, lapsits, songs and a story. Every Wednesday at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
FAMILY CRAFT: Family craft at The Dalles-Wasco County Library at 6 p.m. Make a Christmas Kiss Mouse, ceramic ornaments and paint.
Thursday, December 12
TODDLER STORYTIME: Toddler storytime for ages 12 months to 3 years, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. This 20-25 minute storytime will have songs, fingerplays, a story, and maybe a lapsit; and as always, ends with the Barnyard Dance. Adult participation is required. Every Thursday.
Friday, December 13
WORSHIP CHOIR: The Dalles Worship Choir presents “We call it Christmas” 7 p.m. at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles. Soloists are Kris Riefel, Connie Ford, Duane Purcell, Colleen Worrell, Duane Patton and Shawn Lutz. Narration Shirley Hamilton. Concerts are free, offering taken.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for ages three years and up is at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Songs, fingerplays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project. Adult participation is encouraged. Every Friday except holidays.
Saturday, December 14
HOLIDAY BREAKFAST: The Mid-Columbia Senior Center invites you to its annual Holiday Breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m., serving all-you-can-eat French toast, sausage, and scrambled eggs, plus fruit, juice and coffee. Cost is $6 and $3 for children twelve and under.
LIBRARY OPERA: Mezzo-soprano Anna Viemeister performs a free show at The Dalles-Wasco County Library noon to 1 p.m.
CUENTOS Y CRAFTS: Cuentos y Crafts at The Dalles-Wasco County Library at 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. Join in storytime and arts and crafts in Spanish and English for children and their parents or caregivers. ¡Acompáñenos en la hora del cuento y las artes y manualidades en español e inglés para niños y sus padres o cuidadores!
Sunday, December 15
WORSHIP CHOIR: The Dalles Worship Choir presents “We call it Christmas” 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 909 Court St., The Dalles. Soloists are Kris Riefel, Connie Ford, Duane Purcell, Colleen Worrell, Duane Patton and Shawn Lutz. Narration Shirley Hamilton. Concerts are free, offering taken.
Wednesday, December 18
BABY STORYTIME: Storytime for ages 0 to 18 months at 10:30 a.m. Must have an adult lap to sit on. This 20 minute program is full of fingerplays, lapsits, songs and a story. Every Wednesday at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
FAMILY CRAFT: Family craft at The Dalles-Wasco County Library at 6 p.m. with two projects, candy cane mouse and jar of gourmet hot chocolate mix.
Thursday, December 19
TODDLER STORYTIME: Toddler storytime for ages 12 months to 3 years, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. This 20-25 minute storytime will have songs, fingerplays, a story, and maybe a lapsit; and as always, ends with the Barnyard Dance. Adult participation is required. Every Thursday.
AUTHOR READING: Rene Denfeld will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With too many awards to mention, Denfeld, a private death-row investigator and foster mom from Portland, is the author of The Enchanted (winner of numerous awards) and The Child Finder, and her latest, The Butterfly Girl, which Margaret Atwood proclaims is a heartbreaking yet hopeful novel. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
Friday, December 20
HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES: Family-friendly activities for kids begin 11 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Christmas card craft, games, Christmas songs and showing of Polar Express. Cookie decoration and hot chocolate. Each family can also take home a free Christmas-themed book.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for ages three years and up is at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Songs, fingerplays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project. Adult participation is encouraged. Every Friday except holidays.
Sunday, December 22
MESSIAH CONCERT: The annual Messiah and More concert is 6 p.m. at the historic St. Peter’s Landmark Church downtown The Dalles. Practices for the Messiah choruses will be on Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E 15th Street. The concert includes the Messiah sing along, a children’s choir, solo-ensembles and audience carols. Enjoy the nostalgic sounds of Christmas in the historic beauty of the Landmark. Donations for Landmark preservation suggested.
January
Saturday, January 7
The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is hosting its 7th Annual Blanket Drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. All items collected will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles. The Warming Place is also in need of warm socks. Other warming item (such as coats and gloves) will also be accepted. Stop by the parking lot at 523 East 3rd St., across the street from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware. Donors can simply pull up to the curb to drop off new or gently used and washed blankets, socks and other warming items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.