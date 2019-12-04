What’s happening
DECEMBER
Wednesday and Thursday, December 4-5
ELFF FOOD: Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue firefighters ELFF (Everyone Loves a Firefighter) food drive will be canvassing The Dalles to collecting food donations for local food banks. Volunteers are needed to help collect and sort items: to learn how to volunteer, call MCFR at 541-296-9445.
Wednesday, December 4
POLITICAL DISCUSSION: Jamie Mcleod-Skinner, who ran for Congress in 2018, is running for Oregon Secretary of State. Join a community conversation with her 7 p.m. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 4th St., Hood River. Hear about her qualifications and plans. For more information contact Sarah Bellinson at 646-644-2109 or sbellinson@gmail.com.
BABY STORYTIME: Storytime for ages 0 to 18 months at 10:30 a.m. Must have an adult lap to sit on. This 20 minute program is full of fingerplays, lapsits, songs and a story. Every Wednesday at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
FAMILY CRAFT: Family craft at The Dalles-Wasco County Library at 6 p.m. Collage picture.
Thursday, December 5
TODDLER STORYTIME: Toddler storytime for ages 12 months to 3 years, 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. This 20-25 minute storytime will have songs, fingerplays, a story, and maybe a lapsit; and as always, ends with the Barnyard Dance. Adult participation is required. Every Thursday.
Friday, December 6
WORSHIP CHOIR: The Dalles Worship Choir presents “We call it Christmas” 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Dr, The Dalles. Soloists are Kris Riefel, Connie Ford, Duane Purcell, Colleen Worrell, Duane Patton and Shawn Lutz. Narration Shirley Hamilton. Concerts are free, offering taken.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Preschool storytime for ages three years and up is at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Songs, fingerplays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project. Adult participation is encouraged. Every Friday except holidays.
Saturday, December 7
FAMILY STORYTIME: Family storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
ARTISAN FAIR: The 3rd Annual Artisan Fair at the Fort Dalles Rider’s Club, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
WAHTONKA BAZAAR: The Wahtonka Christmas Bazaar is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wahtonka campus in the gym, 3601 W 10th St, The Dalles.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: The annual Christmas Bazaar sponsored by Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UCC Church, 5th and Court St. Featuring a soup and pie luncheon, baked goods, local vendors.
