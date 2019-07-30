Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ongoing June-Aug.
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning at 541-296-5195 or OSU at 541-296-5494.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application, or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
JULY
Wednesday, July 31
ROTARY MEETING: The Dalles Rotary Club meets at Zion Lutheran church, 101 W. 10th St., at noon. Program speaker Dan Spatz, with CGCC update.
AUGUST
Thursday, Aug. 1
EMERGENCY TRAINING: North Central Public Health District and Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) are partnering with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue to offer free first-aid, CPR & AED. The 6 p.m. class is at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Station 1, 1400 W. 8th St., The Dalles. Registration is required, and class size is limited. To register, call 541-296-9445 or email jwood@mcfr.org.
Friday, August 2
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 3
DOC WALK: Walk with a Doc at Sorosis Park, 8 a .m. The walk will be led by Dr. Matt Proctor.
FOUNDER’S CUP: The 20th Annual Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia State Bank and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, will be held at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. Fun-filled day that brings together golf, friends, food, and raffle prizes. Tournament will benefit student scholarships. More info at cgccfoundation.org.
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.)
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to a free presentation on “Remembering Eck & May Rorick” by Carolyn Blume, decades-long neighbor. Presentation will be 11 a.m. at the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles, in the backyard. Personal lawn chairs are welcome. Refreshments.
Sunday, August 4
MUSIC FESTIVAL: Raised Country is hosting its 28th annual Music Festival on the lawn of the Antelope Church beginning at 1 p.m. The festival will feature country music artists Olivia Harms, Mud Springs Gospel Band and Joni Harms. Food and beverages will be available for purchase via Chuckwagon BBQ by Paradise Rose, and there will be children’s entertainment including ranch animal petting and face painting. There is no entry fee.
Friday, August 9
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 10
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 15
AUTHOR READING: Carolyn Martin will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Martin is poetry editor for Kosmos Quarterly, has collections of poetry throughout North America and the UK and will read excerpts from her four highly recognized works. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
Friday, August 16
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 10
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, August 23
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 24
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to a free presentation on “Fairbanks” which at one time had been a Great Southern Railroad Station located between Petersburg and the Celilo Village. The presentation, given by Bill Johnson & Phil Kaser, will begin 11 a.m. in the backyard of the Moody/Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles, with personal lawn chairs welcome. Refreshments.
Friday, August 30
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, August 31
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
September
Saturday, September 7
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
HOPE: “Stories of Hope, The Dalles” with The Next Door 8 to 9 a.m. at Four Seasons Catering, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Complimentary breakfast and inspiring stories of hope. For information or to reserve seats, call 541-436-0304 or email justinez@nextdoorinc.org.
Thursday, September 19
AUTHOR READING: Robin Cody will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Cody is the author of the book Ricochet River which was made into a movie and Voyage of a Summer Sun, also an award-winning book. Two scenes from his books take place in The Dalles. His reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
Thursday, Oct.17
AUTHOR READING: Magaret Chula will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Chula has published eight collections. She lived in Japan for 12 years and is the author of What Remains: Japanese Americans in Internment Camps. She performs a one-woman show about Japanese women poets, and teaches workshops at universities and Zen centers. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
NOVEMBER
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec.19
AUTHOR READING: Rene Denfeld will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With too many awards to mention, Denfeld, a private death-row investigator and foster mom from Portland, is the author of The Enchanted (winner of numerous awards) and The Child Finder, and her latest, The Butterfly Girl, which Margaret Atwood proclaims is a heartbreaking yet hopeful novel. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.