JUNE
Ongoing June-August
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning 541-296-5195 or OSU 541-296-5494.
Friday and Saturday, June 28-29
ROUGH STOCK: Hell on Hooves Roughstock Rodeo at the Fort Dalles Riders Club arena, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. Doors open 6:30 p.m., rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Ticket outlets are BI-Mart and Big Jim’s Drive In, The Dalles. Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and Mexican dancing horses. Presented by Wild West Events Inc., information at 541-895-5335 or 541-729-5336.
Saturday, June 29
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
Sunday, June 30
BENEFIT CONCERT: Gospel music concert featuring vocal groups, Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor along with soloists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flautist Joni Drake, and a surprise special instrumental and vocal artist, will be held 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark. Admission is free, donations welcome to benefit the new Seventh-day Adventist Church project located in Columbia View Heights just below the Veteran’s Home. Construction tour following the concert. Refreshments provided. For more information contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
JULY
Monday, July 1
TOASTMASTERS: The Dalles Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles.
Friday, July 5
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the center.
Saturday, July 6
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
SOCIETY EVENT: Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to join them 1 p.m. at the Sunshine Mill, 901 E. 2nd St., The Dalles, for a presentation by owners James and Molli Martin on their historic building. The event is free. If interested in purchasing a noon lunch preceding the presentation, contact 541-478-3429 by Tuesday, July 2 to reserve seating.
Monday, July 8
TOASTMASTERS: The Dalles Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles.
Wednesday and Thursday, July 10 & 11
TDHS Class of 1954 Reunion in The Dalles. RSVP to Bonnie Horrell Ross, 541-965-2525 or rosscharmaine2@gmail.com by June 29.
Friday, July 12
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the center.
Saturday, July 13
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
