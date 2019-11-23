Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
November
Saturday, November 23
OPEN HISTORY: The public is invited to visit two historic places in The Dalles—St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, celebrating its 140th anniversary, which is located at 5th and Union, and Fort Dalles Museum, located at 15th and Garrison. Both will be open free to all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A worship service will follow Sunday, 8 a.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Chapel, 601 Union, and 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the current home of the congregation, at 1805 Minnesota.
FALL FESTIVAL: Condon’s Fall Festival at the Condon Elks Lodge and Veterans Memorial Hall and all Historic Main Street businesses.
ALTAR SOCIETY: St. Peter’s Altar Society 41st Bazaar features 90 tables of local and regional vendors. Christmas shopping, visit the Country Store and relax in the cafeteria with a warm meal, coffee, and the famous original Bakitchen Bakery cinnamon rolls. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd., The Dalles.
Tuesday, November 26
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, November 29
STARLIGHT PARADE: The parade begins at 6 p.m. at West Sixth and Webber Streets, and rolls through downtown before ending in front of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce office at 404 W. 2nd St. The Tree Lighting Celebration will take place at at the Chamber office at 7 p.m. following the parade. Santa will be available at the tree lighting.
