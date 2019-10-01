Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
ALTAR SOCIETY: St. Peter’s Altar Society 41st Annual Bazaar will be held Nov. 23. Reservations are open for new and returning vendors. Email stpeterbazaar@gmail.com or phone 541-993-0448.
OCTOBER
Thursday, October 3
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday noon at Spooky’s, visitors welcome. This week’s events include: Glennis Schaffer on the Back Pack program. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
COMMUNITY STUDY: A Community Bible Study class “The Red Sea to the Jordan River” for women and children from all cities in the Gorge meets at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Class begas Thursday, Sept. 12, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and continue for 30 weeks. For more information email jreed1513@gmail.com.
Friday, October 4
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 5
FUN RUN: Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity 2019 Jim & Lucile Torgerson Memorial 3K/5K Walk/Run Fundraiser. 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start. $25 donation for adult includes t-shirt. ($10 youth). Start and finish at the Kiwanis Pocket Park at Klindts Cove.
FLEA MARKET: The Dalles Eagles Flea Market is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge, 2006 W. 7th St. Food, jewelry, antiques, crafts and more.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, October 7
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, October 8
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, October 9
Medicare 101: Medicare comes with decisions and deadlines. Learn more about them at a free two-hour class at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) in The Dalles and Hood River. Registration preferred but not mandatory. The Dalles class is 9 to 11 a.m., Building 3, Room 101; 541-506-6011 option 2. The Hood River class is 1 to 3 p.m., CGCC Indian Creek Campus, Room 102; 541-308-8211. For more information about the classes or Medicare in general, call the SHIBA Medicare counseling coordinator at 541-288-8341.
Thursday, October 10
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Chief Bob Palmer from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, October 11
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, October 17
AUTHOR READING: Magaret Chula will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Chula has published eight collections. She lived in Japan for 12 years and is the author of What Remains: Japanese Americans in Internment Camps. She performs a one-woman show about Japanese women poets, and teaches workshops at universities and Zen centers. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (not at Spooky’s) Apple Squeeze with Builders’ Club at Ft. Dalles Museum, 11am to 2 pm. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, October 18
VET PARADE: Planning meeting for Veterans Day parade, 2 p.m. at Community Meals, 315 W. 3rd St. Input welcome. Call 541-300-0306 for information.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 19
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 21
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.
Thursday, October 24
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noon meeting) Annual installation dinner at Faith Lutheran Church, 6 pm. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, October 25
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 26
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, October 31
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
NOVEMBER
Friday, November 1
50TH ANNIVERSARY: Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will be hosting the 2019 Gorge Economic Symposium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. The annual, half-day event shares economic and employment trends at the regional and county level. The 5th anniversary of MCEDD will also be celebrated.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast / Early Christmas Food Box Project Donations (Monetary & Non Perishable Food Items) from 7 to 10 a.m. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome. Early monetary donations, canned goods and non-perishable food items will be accepted. Monetary donations can also be sent to: Lyle Lions P.O. Box 383 Lyle, WA 98635 earmarked: “Christmas Food Box Project”.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 16
DINNER DANCE: 8th Annual Max Nogle dinner, auction and dance, 5 p.m. Dinner, auction and dance will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go toward continuing improvements to the pavilion. Come and enjoy an evening of good food, fun, and get a look at the upgraded kitchen.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac. Her first book, Moving the House, was recognized by William Stafford, and her following three books each received an award. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec. 19
AUTHOR READING: Rene Denfeld will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. With too many awards to mention, Denfeld, a private death-row investigator and foster mom from Portland, is the author of The Enchanted (winner of numerous awards) and The Child Finder, and her latest, The Butterfly Girl, which Margaret Atwood proclaims is a heartbreaking yet hopeful novel. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
STROKE SUPPORT: Stroke Survivors Support Group meets third Thursday of the month, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles. The groups’ goals are to meet together as stroke survivors and their caregivers to learn, share, connect and support one another. The group is sponsored by mPower Inpatient Rehabilitation and MCMC.
