Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
OCTOBER
Thursday, October 31
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.), 6 p.m.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
NOVEMBER
Friday, November 1
50TH ANNIVERSARY: Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will be hosting the 2019 Gorge Economic Symposium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. The annual, half-day event shares economic and employment trends at the regional and county level. The 5th anniversary of MCEDD will also be celebrated.
Saturday, November 2
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast and Early Christmas Food Box Project Donations (monetary & nonperishable food items) from 7 to 10 a.m. Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome. Donations can also be sent to: Lyle Lions P.O. Box 383 Lyle, WA 98635 earmarked: “Christmas Food Box Project.”
Monday, November 4
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, November 5
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.
Sunday, November 10
FALL AUCTION: At 3339 E. 13th St., The Dalles, from 2 to 4 p.m. Hand crafts, baked goods, produce, preserves. Items will be ready to view at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds will go towards finishing The Dalles Seventh-day Adventist Church on the corner of Columbia View Drive and Veteran’s Way.
Monday, November 11
Veterans Day parade, Cascade Square to downtown, begins at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, November 12
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, November 13
OPEN ENROLLMENT: 4-H open house & enrollment night at the Sherman Fairgrounds in Moro begins at 6 p.m. A light dinner will be served. Kids and families can meet club leaders and get their enrollment forms done, and pay the $30 fee. Clubs include beef, sheep, swine, goat, poultry, horse, small animals, cooking, outdoor cooking/food preservation, photography, sewing, theatre arts, hiking/biking, shooting sports, and leadership/camp counseling.
Saturday, Nov. 16
DINNER DANCE: 8th Annual Max Nogle dinner, auction and dance, 5 p.m. Dinner, auction and dance will be held at the Grass Valley Pavilion in Grass Valley. Proceeds will go toward continuing improvements to the pavilion. Come and enjoy an evening of good food, fun, and get a look at the upgraded kitchen.
Monday, November 18
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, November 19
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 21
AUTHOR READING: Ingrid Wendt will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Wendt, recipient of numerous honors, has been featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s Almanac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.