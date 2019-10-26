Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
Ongoing
VETERAN’S DAY: Entry forms for the Veterans Day Parade in The Dalles are now available at the Chamber of Commerce (404 W. 2nd St.), VSO office (201 Federal St.) and the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum (205 E. 2nd St.) in The Dalles. Forms need to be returned by Nov. 8, the Friday before the parade. The parade takes place Monday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. There is no entry fee.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 26
FALL BAZAAR: The Oregon Veteran’s Home Fall Bazaar runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stan and Jean’s Community Center at The Oregon Veteran’s Home (700 Veteran’s Dr.)
BIG READ: Hora de Cuentos, The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.), 10:30 a.m., Samuel Becerra-Calavera Catrina painting and Conozco sus Derechos, 1 p.m.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate.
Sunday, October 27
OCTOBER SPOOKTACULAR: The Gorge Winds Concert Band will be performing its 2nd annual October Spooktacular at the Dalles Middle School at 7 p.m. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume, and enjoy a Spooktacular night of music. Tickets available at the door.
Monday, October 28
BICENTENARY CELEBRATION: A bicentenary celebration of the Birth of The Bab, forerunner of the Baha’i Faith, will be held 7 to 9 p.m. in the fireside room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium (323 E. 4th St.) The evening will feature music, fellowship, and a video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.