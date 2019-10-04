Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com
Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
ALTAR SOCIETY: St. Peter’s Altar Society 41st Annual Bazaar will be held Nov. 23. Reservations are open for new and returning vendors. Email stpeterbazaar@gmail.com or phone 541-993-0448.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 5
BIG READ: Angel Ocasio, at The Dalles-Wasco County Libary at 1 p.m., The Hood River County Librarty at 4 p.m.
FUN RUN: Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity 2019 Jim & Lucile Torgerson Memorial 3K/5K Walk/Run Fundraiser. Registration 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. start. $25 donation for adult includes t-shirt. ($10 youth). Start and finish at the Kiwanis Pocket Park at Klindts Cove.
FLEA MARKET: The Dalles Eagles Flea Market is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge, 2006 W. 7th St. Food, jewelry, antiques, crafts and more.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, October 6
MISSION: POSSIBLE: Preregister and get ready for some crazy fun in The Dalles! Take a walk, gather clues, win a prize. From 1 to 4 p.m., starting at The Dalles City Park and ending at Clock Tower Ales. Awards 4 to 5 p.m. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and also for the best costumes. Join the P.E.O. Chapter EJ’s family event fundraiser, raising scholarship dollars for women. Cost is $60 for a team of up to three members ($20 each additional member), $10 for age 10-18, under 10 free. Register at thedalleschamber.com/mission-possible.
Monday, October 7
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, October 8
TRANSFORMATIONAL WORKSHOP: Tuesday and Wednesday, The Dalles Art Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Experiential training designed to help supervisors, managers and HR professionals will learn how to give effective appreciation; www.heidiventure.com.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, October 9
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) (722 Court St.), 6 p.m.
MEDICARE 101: Medicare comes with decisions and deadlines. Learn more about them at a free, two-hour class at Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) in The Dalles and Hood River. Registration preferred but not mandatory. The Dalles class is 9 to 11 a.m., Building 3, Room 101; 541-506-6011 option 2. The Hood River class is 1 to 3 p.m., CGCC Indian Creek Campus, Room 102; 541-308-8211. For more information about the classes or Medicare in general, call the SHIBA Medicare counseling coordinator at 541-288-8341.
Thursday, October 10
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Chief Bob Palmer from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, October 11
BIG READ: Hora de Cuentos, The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) (722 Court St.), 10:30 a.m. Bystander intervention workshop at Columbia Gorge Community College, Building 2, at 12 p.m. Immigration Counseling Services Presentation at Hood River County Library, 6 to 8 p.m. Judge Torres free theater performance, Wy’East Middle School at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
BIG READ: Las Aventuras de Medio Pollito, Columbia Center for the Arts, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
RETIRED EDUCATORS: Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, will meet noon at Grace Su’s China Gorge Restaurant in Hood River. All persons interested in education from Sherman, Wasco and Hood River counties are invited. Special guest will be OREA State Co-President Lona Odom. For reservations call 541-478-3429.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
Wednesday, October 16
BIG READ: Movie, “Película,” at The Dalles-Wasco County Library (722 Court St.) (722 Court St.), 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 17
AUTHOR READING: Magaret Chula will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Chula has published eight collections. She lived in Japan for 12 years and is the author of What Remains: Japanese Americans in Internment Camps. She performs a one-woman show about Japanese women poets, and teaches workshops at universities and Zen centers. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
BIG READ: Book discussion, The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.