OCTOBER
Saturday, October 19
BIG READ: La Ratoncita Presemida, Columbia Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Folklórico, Hood River County Library, 10:30 a.m. and Wahtonka Community School, The Dalles, at 3 p.m.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Monday, October 21
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, October 22
BLUE ZONES: Purpose workshop at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center (1112 W 9th St.) in The Dalles, 6 to 8 p.m. People with purpose tend to live longer, happier and more productive lives. Join us for this session to pause, reflect and identify your strengths.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Public is welcome.
