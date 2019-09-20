Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
September
Saturday, Sept. 21
DOC WALK: Walk with a Doc at Sorosis Park. Meet at the rose garden 8 a.m. Dr. Guild will be leading the walk. All are welcome.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” RSVP by Sept. 25 to Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Blue Zones Projects The Dalles is looking for volunteers to assist groups of elementary students in walking to school on Wednesdays. Walking is a great way to get kids moving and their brains working before school. Volunteers also get the benefit of exercise while enjoying conversations with local youth. A volunteer orientation will be held at Kainos Coffee, 418 E. Second St., The Dalles, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
VET PARADE: Planning meeting for Veterans Day parade, 2 p.m. at Community Meals, 315 W. 3rd St. Input welcome. Call 541-300-0306 for more information.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dal-les. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, Sept. 28
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
ROOTED TABLE: Rooted Table is collaborating with The Dalles Art Center to create a family-style dinner and informative talk 6 p.m. at the center featuring artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield. Proceeds will benefit the center.
SOLAR SATURDAY: Bob Yoesle will present a solar viewing, free and open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather and clouds permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29
CASCADE SINGERS: Community choir is beginning its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale, Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For further information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 30
COOKING TIPS: Blues Zones the Dalles will be presenting a cooking demonstration on making bone broth and soup at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Extend your social group and your life span at this fun, community-oriented event.
OCTOBER
Tuesday, October 1
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western Inn in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” For more information contact Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
PARK WALK: Blue Zones Project The Dalles is set to hold a walking Moai Launch at Sorosis Park at 5:30 p.m. A Moai is a small group of people coming together to support each other in a common purpose. Conversations tend to get better when people decompress with a little easy paced walking. Throw on your sneakers and come and make some new friends.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.
1980 REUNION: Planning meeting for the TDHS 40-year class reunion, 7 p.m. at the high school library. Contact Sharlene Bonham at TDHS, 541-506-3449, Ext. 2007.
Friday, October 4
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dal-les. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 5
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, October 7
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public is welcome. Call 509-365-2921 for information.
Tuesday, October 8
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Every-one is welcome.
Friday, October 11
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies. Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of 5th St. and Hwy 14. Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.