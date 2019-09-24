Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
ALTAR SOCIETY: St. Peter’s Altar Society 41st Annual Bazaar will be held Nov. 23. Reservations are open for new and returning vendors. Email stpeterbazaar@gmail.com or phone 541-993-0448.
September
Wednesday, Sept. 25
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” RSVP by Sept. 25 to Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Blue Zones Projects The Dalles is looking for volunteers to assist groups of elementary students in walking to school on Wednesdays. Walking is a great way to get kids moving and their brains working before school. Volunteers also get the benefit of exercise while enjoying conversations with local youth. A volunteer orientation will be held at Kainos Coffee, 418 E. Second St., The Dalles, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Social Hour at Sunshine Mill, 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
COMMUNITY STUDY: A Community Bible Study class “The Red Sea to the Jordan River,” will meet at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. Class begins Thursday, Sept. 12, 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. and continue for 30 weeks. For more information email jreed1513@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
VET PARADE: Planning meeting for Veterans Day parade, 2 p.m. at Community Meals, 315 W. 3rd St. Input welcome. Call 541-300-0306 for information.
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, Sept. 28
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
ROOTED TABLE: Rooted Table is collaborating with The Dalles Art Center to create a 6 p.m., family-style dinner and informative talk at the center featuring artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield. Proceeds will benefit the center.
SOLAR SATURDAY: Bob Yoesle will present a solar viewing free to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather and clouds permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Sunday, Sept. 29
CASCADE SINGERS: Community choir is beginning its fall season. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale, Sundays from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers. For further information contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Monday, Sept. 30
COOKING TIPS: Blues Zones the Dalles will be presenting a cooking demonstration on making bone broth and soup at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Extend your social group and your life span at this fun community-oriented event.
OCTOBER
Tuesday, October 1
ALUMNI GATHERING: Gorge Western Oregon University alumni and their guests are invited to attend a gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shoreline Room at the Best Western in Hood River. There will be beverages, food, conversation and an opportunity to hear WOU Rex Fuller share “What’s New at WOU.” For more information contact Emily Lafon, alumni coordinator, at wou.edu/alumni or by calling 503-838-8710. Bring a friend or prospective student to this free event.
PARK WALK: Blue Zones Project The Dalles is set to hold a walking Moai Launch on Tuesday, at Sorosis Park at 5:30 p.m. A Moai is a small group of people coming together to support each other in a common purpose. Conversations tend to get better when people decompress with a little easy paced walking. Throw on your sneakers and come and make some new friends.
LYLE LIONS: Senior meals at noon. Lyle Lions Community Center. Corner of Hwy 14 and 5th St. Public is welcome.
1980 REUNION: Planning meeting for the TDHS 40-year class reunion, 7 p.m. at the high school library. Contact Sharlene Bonham at TDHS, 541-506-3449, Ext. 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.