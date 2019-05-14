Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MAY
Wednesday, May 15
ROTARY CLUB: The Dalles Rotary Club meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th Street, The Dalles. On the program for the May 15 meeting is Police Chief Patrick Ashmore (The Dalles City Police.)
TODDLER STORYTIME: Baby & Toddler Storytime at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, for children ages 0 months to 3 years, is held Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., with Wednesdays concentrating more on babies. The 20- to 25-minute storytime features songs, fingerplays, a story, and a lap bounce or two. Adult participation required.
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: The Non-Fiction Book Club usually meets on the third Wednesday of the month. This month’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Thursday, May 16
TODDLER STORYTIME: Baby & Toddler Storytime at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, for children ages 0 months to 3 years, is held Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., with Wednesdays concentrating more on babies. The 20- to 25-minute storytime features songs, fingerplays, a story, and a lap bounce or two. Adult participation required.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
BOOK GROUP: The Third Thursday Book Group meets in the mezzanine at The Dalles-Wasco County Pubic Library on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Copies of the book to be discussed are available at the library.
Friday, May 17
DISNEY THEATER: The Dalles Middle School presents Disney’s Mulan Jr. 7 p.m. at the middle school. $8 adults, $5 children. Additional performances May 18, at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.
BLOCK PARTY: May is community action month, with an annual barbecue and block party with Mid-Columbia Community Action Council at 312 E. 4th St., The Dalles, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live music with Nolan and Al, silent auction and raffle. Free ribs, hamburgers and hot dogs.
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 East 4th Street, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for children ages 3 years and up is held Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories.
TEA CLUB: Tea lovers, there is now a club at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library just for you! They meet at 4 p.m. on the third Friday of the month. This month’s meeting is in the new book section; tea will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own favorites. Contact Ashley at 541-296-2815 or alauterbach@ci.the-dalles.or.us. for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.