Ongoing June-Aug.
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning 541-296-5195 or OSU 541-296-5494.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
AUGUST
Thursday, August 15
AUTHOR READING: Carolyn Martin will perform a reading 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Martin is poetry editor for Kosmos Quarterly, has collections of poetry throughout North America and the UK and will read excerpts from her four highly recognized works. Her reading will be followed by a community open mic. Event is free. Readings are scheduled every third Thursday.
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Sister Cities delegation will share their recent trip to Japan. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Friday, August 16
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th St. side. For more information contact the Center.
WAR ALUMINUM: Join Libby Burke for “BPA, WWII & Aluminum in the Pacific Northwest” at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Presentation is at 7 p.m. Burke will outline the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II, with historical photos and a rarely-seen color film “Power Builds Ships,” highlight the ship building industry during the war and the rise of the Pacific Northwest aluminum industry. Purchase tickets by Aug. 14 for the 6 p.m. dinner. For tickets and information call 541-296-8600 ext. 201, or visit www.gorgediscovery.org
Saturday, August 17
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian.) New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
SOLOR VIEWING: Bob Yoesle will present a free solar viewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Thursday, August 22
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Superintendent Candy Armstrong will give a D-21 update. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
COMMUNITY MAKES: A ‘Community Makes’ event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the free family day at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley. Local makers will be showing their innovations, creations and handmade projects. A few of the booths will include a hands-on project that kids can complete and take home. To register as a maker, visit www.gorgestem.org/community-makes. For more information, contact: Lu Seapy at 541-296-5494 or via email at lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
Friday, August 23
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Cen
