In what should have been its seventh year, the Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) announced today that the 2020 Wind Challenge has been canceled in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The event brings over 200 middle- and high-school students and dozens of volunteers from across six counties together for a one-day competition to build the best wind turbine. This event had been planned for March 14 at Fort Dalles Readiness Center.
“We did not take cancellation of this event lightly,” said GTA Executive Director Jessica Metta. “While Wind Challenge has been a beloved staple for STEM education in the Gorge for many years, the safety of the students and volunteers is our top priority. We have been monitoring the COVID-19 concerns very carefully and felt it was best to cancel this year’s event based on our most up-to-date assessment and in consideration of general public health and safety.”
The planning team behind Wind Challenge will reconvene in a few months to consider rescheduling the event for Fall 2020. All previously registered student teams, volunteers, and the community will be informed if the event is rescheduled.
For more information about Wind Challenge, visit windchallenge.org or contact Jessica Metta at 541-296-2266, jessica@crgta.org.
