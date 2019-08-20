Steve Biehn, a firefighter with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, runs between cars stopped at a traffic light on Second Street downtown The Dalles to gather donations for “Fill the Boot,” a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, that has been a firefighting tradition for 65 years. Last year, over 100,000 firefighters participated nationwide, raising $20 million.Mark B. Gibson photo
