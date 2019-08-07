Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 2, 11:58 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 2, 12:08 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 2, 2:10 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 3, 7:32 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 2400 block of West 10th Street. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and struck a utility box and tree. A report was taken.
August 3, 10:21 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 3rd and Federal streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 3, 3:24 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2600 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
August 3, 5:58 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 8th and Cherry Heights streets. A report was taken.
August 4, 1:48 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd Street roundabout. Driver was confused on how to exit the roundabout and struck one of the signs. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
August 1, 1:35 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Semi driver was traveling east when two tires blew. The tread from the tires struck a passenger car that was passing in the fast lane. A report was taken.
August 1, 4:37 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 114. Passenger vehicle heading west drifted off the road onto the shoulder. The driver over-corrected, driving over both lanes and striking the center barrier. A report was taken.
August 3, 1:37 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 146. Motorcycle drove off the road and laid the vehicle down at a slow rate of speed in the gravel. The driver was injured and was taken via life flight to a hospital in Washington. He was later cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. A report was taken.
August 4, 5:50 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 216 eastbound, milepost 4. Vehicle was heading eastbound when it drove into the westbound lane, going off the road and hitting a large tree head-on. Two children in the vehicle were lifeflighted to Portland with severe injuries. The driver was taken to a local hospital. The driver was charged with reckless driving and two counts of second-degree assault. The children were improperly secured in the vehicle. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
August 2, 6:11 a.m. – Crew responded to the 5900 block of Highway 30 on a smoke investigation. Smoke was coming from a barbeque; no problem was found.
The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on August 2, 13 on August 3, and five on August 4.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Wesley Lee Martens, 35, The Dalles, was arrested August 1 near West 6th and M. Hood streets and is accused of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Animal control responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street August 1 on a report of dogs left in a vehicle. Caller stated two dogs were left in a pickup and were panting heavily. The vehicle in question was leaving as animal control arrived. The incident was logged.
Police responded to the hospital August 1 on a report of a male subject who was refusing to leave the premise. Subject was contacted and verbally trespassed from the property. A report was taken.
A restraining order violation report was taken August 1 from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported her husband has attempted to contact her several times on social media platforms, which violates a no contact order.
Police responded to the 2200 block of West 14th Street August 1 after a caller reported a male subject threw a piece of pizza at her face during an altercation. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 2400 block of East 14th Street August 2 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
A burglary report was taken August 2 from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her storage unit was broken into and had some items stolen.
Police responded to the 300 block of East 12th Street August 3 on a report of a female toddler wandering the street. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken August 3 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
Police responded to the 2300 block of West 14th Street August 3 on a report of two dogs at large. The dogs were located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken August 3 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street.
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was arrested August 3 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and on a local warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
A theft report was taken August 3 from the 1500 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
Martin Jorge Herrera Ledesma, 28, The Dalles, was arrested August 3 during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A hit and run report was taken August 4 from Sorosis Park.
Jonathan Paul Ancheta, 38, The Dalles, was arrested August 4 in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of parole violation.
Diego Alvarado, 29, Salem, was arrested August 4 in the 2000 block of West 7th Street and is accused of harassment and strangulation.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 4 from the 400 block of East 12th Street.
Amie Ruth Taylor, 43, The Dalles, was arrested August 4 in the 400 block of East 9th Street and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street August 4 after staff reported some counterfeit currency was passed off by customers. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken August 4 from the local hospital after assisting state police in obtaining a statement from a driver who was transported in following a crash.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street August 5 after a caller reported two juvenile males came to her home asking to use a phone. Contact was made with both subjects, who were cited for curfew violation and unlawful possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy observed a passenger vehicle doing a high rate of speed near West 17th and Mt. Hood streets on August 1. The vehicle fled the area and was not found. The incident was logged.
Deputy responded to the 1300 block of Sterling Drive on a domestic disturbance. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street August 1 on a report of a domestic dispute. Caller reported her niece was assaulted by her boyfriend. A report was taken.
A restraining order violation report was taken August 1 from the 4800 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.
An identity theft report was taken August 2 from the 1000 block of Oak Street after a victim reported two accounts were opened in her name using her social security number.
Candance Leann Stewart, 27, Medford, was arrested August 3 in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft.
Ellen Renee Petty, 23, The Dalles, was arrested August 3 near West 10th and Myrtle streets on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.
Michael Gerrit Meyer, 53, The Dalles, was arrested August 4 in the 1600 block of West 11th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
An agency assist report was taken August 4 from the 4400 block of Highway 30 after assisting state police with a burglary investigation.
An assault report was taken August 4 from Maupin after a victim reported he was assaulted by a male subject during an altercation. The incident is under investigation.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to Deschutes State Park August 1 on a report of a suicidal subject. Subject was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation and a report was taken.
Lisa Marie Liston, 40, Arlington, was arrested August 2 during a traffic stop on Highway 30 in Rowena and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Dimitri Charles Minthorn, 31, Pendleton, was arrested August 3 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 133 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree assault, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Lennie Hollingsworth, 55, Red Bluff, Calif., was arrested August 4 in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespass.
Karen Marie Twillegar, 39, Portland, was arrested August 4 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 90 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Sherman County
Brandon John Eaton, 37, Rufus, was arrested August 2 and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief.
Roma Lee Francis, 48, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested August 3 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Oscar Israel Arreola, 22, Yakima, Wash., was arrested Aug. 4 in Biggs Junction and is accused of reckless driving and unlawful possession of oxycodone.
