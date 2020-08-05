Vernon Labsch, above left, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, July 20, at his home south of The Dalles. A World War II veteran of the Army and Navy, Labsch served over 20 years. He was joined in celebration by local national guard soldiers, who gave him a ride in one of their vehicles.
Latest News
- HR Library hours updated
- New policy waives bridge tolls for Yakama Nation
- Mailbox vandalism
- Vigils underline ‘Somos Uno’ and society striving together: Weekly vigils continue in Hood River as Black Lives Matter protests continue nationwide
- 100th Birthday
- Free program focuses on educating seniors
- Mental health therapy offered
- ‘Organic’ at CCA
Most Popular
Articles
- Songer speaks at 'We the People' rally
- Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company; Grupo de casos de COVID-19 identificó en en Webster Orchards/The Fruit Company
- UPDATED 8/5: Wildfire burns Sunday in Hood River County
- Death notices for July 29
- Protesting ICE
- School planning underway in TD
- George Overman
- Northern Wasco County D21 to start with online-only format
- State regulations for COVID raise liability questions
- 'Jetson Bill' Will Help Samson Flying Car Share the Road
Images
Videos
Commented
Online Poll
Do you give to charity over the holidays?
Vote in this week's online poll: Do you give to charity over the holidays?
You voted:
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.