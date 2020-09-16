During the month of September, 301 Gallery is featuring the kaleidoscopic and thought-provoking watercolors of Jennifer Takahashi of Portland.
Takahashi masterfully handles the brilliant transparency of watercolors, while simultaneously exploring interior and exterior landscapes to express our current moment, said gallery partner Christine Knowles. “Her unique perspective on the current pandemic predicament is captured by sparkling images such as backyard foliage seen through a dynamic abstraction of windows and tabletop,“ Knowles said.
In another still life, scattered symbols of hope in seed packets, candle flame, a small brass globe echoing the round glass where a goldfish swims, lay in front of the viewer as a grand landscape stretches out beyond the windowsill capturing the intimate feeling of containment and of waiting for the time when we can resume a normal relationship between inside and outside, said a press release.
Takahashi’s work will be on view through Sept. 27 at 301 Gallery.
