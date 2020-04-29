The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival to 2021.
With the uncertainty of the guidelines for public gatherings in July, and not wanting to put anyone in the community at risk, the Board of Directors and The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce team chose to again postpone the festival, which had already been rescheduled once to the Fourth of July weekend.
“This has been an exceedingly difficult decision, as our community looks forward to this event,” said Director Lisa Farquaharson in a email news release. “Each year we celebrate the cherry harvest and our community, and bringing together friends and families to enjoy a fabulous weekend. And we will again soon!”
“We are looking forward to the 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival in 2021 and hope to make it bigger and better then ever!”
