U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that $5 million in federal funding will be distributed to 102 rural health clinics in Oregon to help boost their coronavirus testing capacity.
The funding was part of a $25 billion fund for increased testing included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which Congress passed last month.
“The high-quality treatment and care that Oregon’s rural clinics and dedicated health care professionals provide to families across our state are more invaluable than ever as we continue to grapple with this public health emergency,” said Merkley. “It’s our responsibility to make sure these heroes have the resources and support they need to stay safe and do their jobs. I’m pleased that this funding will help provide that support, and I will continue to fight for every available resource they need to continue treating our rural communities.”
“Testing is crucial to combat coronavirus, and rural clinics throughout our state are essential to perform those tests for Oregonians counting on them for care during this public health crisis,” Wyden said.
“These health care superstars in every nook and cranny of Oregon must have full federal support to continue their heroic work, and I am glad these needed funds are heading their way. There’s lots more that must be done for rural Oregon during COVID-19, and I’ll keep battling to provide our state every possible federal resource.”
