All open seats on The Dalles City Council are contested in the November election. Below is a full list of candidates, with biographical information as submitted to the Wasco County Clerk.
Mayor
Richard A. Mays (incumbent)
Mays is retired, with a background as a city manager and administrator. He has served two terms as mayor, and has 40 years in local government, 33 years in city government, 28 years as a city manager and eight months as an interim county manager.
Jason Garrett Gibson
Jason Garrett Gibson, aka “Bud G. Justice,” describes his race and ethnicity as a “Celtic Caucasion-Anglo Saxon Rainbow” in his filing documents. His occupational background (previous employment) is listed as “free-willed entrepreneur, over-qualified professional” who entered the workforce at age 11. He is sole proprietor of DBA Business Research Consultants based in Lake Oswego, Ore. He graduated from Independence High School and has an AA degree from Clackamas Community College in business management. Gibson is presently employed as a “wellness practitioner, social justice advocate, activist, social networker, media developer, mediator, petitioner, artist, producer, entrepreneur, adventure travel tour guide and Cabana Boy.”
Solea Kabakov
Solea Kabokov has an occupational background as a “community organizer, business owner, restaurant manager, assistant curator of paleobotany and forest tree planter.” She is currently employed as a business sales account manager. Her prior government experience includes North Wasco County School Board member, and The Dalles City Budget Committee and Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee member.
Councilor Position 2
Darcy Long-Curtiss (incumbent)
Darcy Long-Curtiss is employed as a financial advisor and small business owner. She has an occupational background in financial services, social services, and non-profit employment. She is a graduate of The Dalles High School, and attended Willamette University. She has served as a The Dalles City Councilor (elected); Wasco County Precinct Committee Person (elected); and Yamhill County Commission on Children and Families (appointed).
John Willer
John D. Willer is presently employed as an ophthalmologist (medical and surgical eye care) and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Cedarville College, and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He serves as a commissioner for Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, as well as the budget committee. He has also served as member of the rules advisory committee for the Board of Certified Advanced Estheticians, Oregon Health Licensing Office, in Salem; as a board member for the Urban Renewal Board in The Dalles, and was president of the Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue board of directors from 2013- 2017.
Councilor Position 4:
Forust Ercole
Forust J. Ercole is currently employed as a paralegal. He is a graduate of West Hills High School and holds two associate degrees from Grossmont College and a bachelor degree from Humboldt State University. He has served on the City of The Dalles Historical Landmarks Commission and Urban Renewal budget committee.
Dan Richardson
Dan S. Richardson is employed as a conservation technician, Underwood Conservation District in White Salmon. His occupational background is working as a newspaper reporter, editor and publisher (approximately 10 years). He is a graduate of The Dalles High School, a bachelor of arts from University of Puget Sound, and graduate and professional courses from Portland State University. He served 2010-2015 as a board member of The Dalles Watershed Council (at Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation District; and has served on the City of The Dalles budget committee from 2019 to present.
John Grant IV
John Grant IV is employed as assistant manager with Smart Foodservice. He has an occupational background in retail, wholesale and commission sales. He is a graduate of The Dalles High School and is studying retail management with Clover Park Tech College. He serves as vice chairman of the Wasco County Republican Party; director of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce; and sits on the North Wasco County D21 budget committee.
Councilor Position 5
Rod Runyon (incumbent)
Rod Runyon is retired, with an occupational background in insurance and financial services, broadcasting, operations management and public relations. He holds a variety of related certificates. He serves as a The Dalles City Councilor (elected); was a Wasco County Commissioner for eight years (elected); a Port of The Dalles Commissioner for eight years (elected); and served on The Dalles Planning Commission for four years.
Tiffany Prince
Tiffany Prince is currently employed as student engagement/recruitment coordinator for Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC). Her occupational background includes executive assistant to the president/board of education at CGCC. She is a graduate of The Dalles High School and Washington State University, where she earned a bachelor degree in political science. She serves on the City of The Dalles’ beautification committee.
Wasco County
Clerk — Lisa Gambee: Incumbent; Gambee was appointed Wasco County Clerk in July 2015 and elected to the position in November 2016.
Sheriff — Lane Magill: Incumbent; Magill was elected for his first term in November 2016, after the Wasco County Commission appointed him to replace Rick Eiesland in May 2016.
Treasurer — Elijah Preston: Incumbent. Preston is also a Senior Trooper with the Oregon State Police.
Measure 33-103 South Wasco County School District: Request for a $4,000,000 general obligation bond for school capital costs; if approved, district will be able to receive a matching grant. If approved, the measure would finance capital costs within the district.
City of Antelope
Mayor (contested race)
Peggy Sue Tucker: Incumbent. A self-described housewife and former cafe owner, Tucker is finishing her first two-year term as mayor.
John Silvertooth-Stewart: Challenger; no occupational, education or prior governmental experience listed on his candidate filing form.
Council Seat 1 — Jeannie Adams
Council Seat 2 — No candidate filed
Council Seat 3 — No candidate filed
City of Dufur
Mayor — Merle Keys: Self-identified with the Republican party; current weedmaster at the Wasco County Public Works Department.
Council Seat 1 — Josiah Dean: Incumbent
Council Seat 3 — Steven Podvent: Incumbent
Council Seat 5 — William Parke: Incumbent
City of Maupin
Mayor — Lynn Ewing: Incumbent.
Councilor (vote for three)
Tom Troutman: Incumbent
Rob Miles: Owner and operator of Imperial River Company, Miles has served on the South Wasco County School Board and as president of the Maupin area Chamber of Commerce.
No third candidate filed.
City of Mosier
Mayor — Arlene Burns: Incumbent
Councilor Position 2 — Acasia Berry: Incumbent
Councilor Position 4 — Ron Wright: Appointed to fill in a vacant council position, now filing for election.
Councilor Position 6 — No candidate filed
City of Shaniko
Mayor — Don Treanor: Current member of the Shaniko City Council (incumbent mayor Goldie Lee Roberts did not file for reelection).
Recorder —Patty Johnson: Incumbent
Councilor, 4-year term. Vote for two —
Lyle Johnson: Incumbent
Dave Lisle: Elected for a 2-year term in 2018
Councilor, 2-year term. Vote for two (contested race)
Louis McKenzie: Incumbent
Michael Small: Currently works as a contractor.
Joe Walter: Incumbent
Measure 33-102, City of Shaniko: Request for renewal of five-year local option levy at a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for fire protection contracts and services.
Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District
Director, Subdivision 1 — Roger Howe: Incumbent
Director, Subdivision 2 — Greg Johnson: Currently employed at St. Mary’s Academy, has an background as an orchardist and served as director of the Board of Oregon Cherry Growers.
Director, Subdivision 3 (contested race)
Wayne Jacobson: Incumbent. Jacobson said that he has been a local businessman since 1983.
John Amery: Co-owner and managing member of Aristo Networks LLC. He has served as a boardmember and the treasurer of the Tooley Water District, vice president of the Wasco County Utilities Coordinating Council on behalf of QLife, and president of the Port of The Dalles Budget Committee.
Chenowith Water Public Utility District
Director, Subdivision 1 — Marla Skroch: Incumbent
Director, Subdivision 3 — Ralph Browning: Incumbent
Director, Subdivision 5 — Wendy Shoptaw: Incumbent
Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District
Director at Large, Position 1 — No candidate filed
Director, Zone 1 — Ken Bailey: Incumbent
Director, Zone 2 — Shawn Sorenson: Incumbent
Director, Zone 3 — William Hammel: Incumbent
Director, Zone 5 — No candidate filed.
