Anthony Sarsfield

Anthony William Sarsfield was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Jan. 25, 1933, to Christine (Riddell) and Frank Sarsfield. He grew up in Centerville, Wash., where he lived most all of his life. He transferred for seventh grade to St. Mary’s Academy in The Dalles when his family moved to The Dalles. He graduated salutatorian from The Dalles high school in 1952. After high school, he was recommended to Annapolis, but chose to attend the University of Oregon, in Eugene, joining Delta Omega fraternity, and playing baseball. After his freshman year at U of O, he transferred to University of Portland, where he played basketball on the varsity team. He graduated from University of Portland in 1956 with a degree in accounting.
While in college, Anthony met Marilyn Winslow when they were in the same English class and the couple wed on Aug. 11, 1956. They lived on the family farm and were married for 56 years until Marilyn’s death in 2012.
Anthony raised beef cattle and grew and sold alfalfa and winter wheat on the family homestead as was family tradition. He retired from the farm work at 82 years of age, saying he was tired of feeding cows in the winter. Anthony was a volunteer elected official school board member at the Centerville Elementary School for 36 years. He was a volunteer fire fighter at the Centerville Fire District. He was owner/manager of the Centerville Scale Cooperative for many years.
He was known in the area by many for his love of the game of basketball. He played for the Oasis Café Town Team, beyond his 50 years of age. After Town Team basketball, he continued his love for the game by sponsoring a recreational team in The Dalles called Sarsfield Cattle Company.
Anthony passed away in hospice care at the Goldendale Hospital on Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 87. He will be missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Kevin Seed and grandson Patrick of Portland, and son and daughter-in-law George and Silvia Sarsfield and grandchildren Tanner and Ashlan, partner Mitch, of Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death by wife Marilyn, brother Francis, sister Katherine, grandchildren Shaina Sarsfield and Paul Seed.
Please send condolences to the Sarsfield family by visiting www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.