Tuesday, April 28th is the last day for citizens to register to vote or change their political party affiliation for the upcoming May Primary Election. All Wasco County residents are encouraged to participate by registering or updating their current voter information. Visit the Wasco County Elections web page (www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/clerk/voter_registration_and_absentee_ballots.php) to find links to register online, or go to www.oregonvotes.gov. You can also download and print a paper registration to mail or turn in at the Wasco County Clerk’s Office.

The Wasco County Clerk’s Office is located in the Wasco County Courthouse:

511 Washington Street, Suite 201

The Dalles, OR 97058

If you need assistance, call the Elections office at 541-506-2530.

