A Hood River man died two months ago, on April 22, when he was struck by a train in the area of W. Second and Pentland streets.
Kenneth Eldred-Tate, 31, was killed shortly after 5 p.m., said The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico.
“The man was standing in the center of the tracks facing away from the train and the conductor attempted to stop but was not successful,” Carrico said.
“We don’t know if it was accidental or suicide,” he said.
The incident was redacted from the police logs the media receives. The fatality came to the newspaper’s attention through comments last week from the public.
Carrico surmised the entry was redacted from the police log because police had not yet notified next of kin.
Eldred-Tate worked in The Dalles and lived there five days a week and lived on the weekends in Hood River, Carrico said.
This is the fifth train vs. pedestrian fatality since 2014. There were three such fatalities in a nine-month period from December 2017 to August 2018.
A 2012 report by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch found that about 500 pedestrians are killed each year by trains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.