he newly-founded youth Whitecaps program is in the middle of a short, but active 2020 baseball schedule, coached by Erich Harjo.
The Whitecaps 12-and-under baseball team hosted Bridgetown for a double-header Saturday, splitting the games with the Portland squad.
The team hosts Hermiston and Pendleton for a round robin tournament on Saturday, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Jim Winter Field at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church complex on Belmont. The squad is scheduled to travel to Eugene July 25-26.
The 10-and-under Whitecaps Blue and White teams hosts a tournament July 18-19, noon and 2:30 p.m., and the White team travels Aug. 1-2 for a tournament in LaPine.
The 17-and-Under Whitecaps squad plays an evening double-header in The Dalles on July 15. On July 18, the team travels to Hermison, to LaGrande on July 26, and is home on July 29 against Hermiston.
